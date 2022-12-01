Canada World Cup 2022 squad: John Herdman announces final 26-man team

The Canada World Cup 2022 squad has been announced by manager John Herdman, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies amon those selected for the final 26-man team.

It’s been a long wait for Canadian football fans since the country’s only previous World Cup appearance. So long, in fact, that 39-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson will be the only squad member who was even born when Canada bowed out meekly in 1986 without scoring a goal.

This team means business, however. Canada aren’t here to make up the numbers: they smashed pre-qualifying before topping CONCACAF’s final table. They might just surprise a few people.

Canada needs to continue not being intimidated by the big stage. During qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 , after securing a draw away to the USA, Canada travelled to the Azteca and outplayed Mexico in one of the most formidable environments in football, ultimately settling for another draw. Back home, in frigid conditions, the Reds beat both big CONCACAF whales in order to punch their ticket to Qatar.

Obviously, Alphonso Davies is otherworldly. Yet the Canadians are far from a one-man show: they won four of their final six qualifiers without their Bayern Munich talisman, absent due to COVID-19 complications. Recent Club Brugge signing Cyle Larin scored 13 goals over three stages of qualifying – one more than Harry Kane and second overall – and Lille’s Jonathan David added nine of his own. Wideman Tajon Buchanan (left) is another fine attacking outlet.

As well as Canada played in qualifying, they don’t have the experience of top sides from other confederations – and an opening tie against Belgium hardly gives them time to acclimatise and ease themselves into the tournament.

A tough group featuring 2018 finalists Croatia and third-placed Belgium offers the Canucks a rough return to the world stage, but also a learning experience for the 2026 co-hosts. A result against Morocco would certainly be a positive, though.

Canada World Cup 2022 squad

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

GK: James Pantemis (Montreal)

GK: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

DF: Alistair Johnston (Montreal)

DF: Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

DF: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

DF: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

DF: Kamal Miller (Montreal)

DF: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

DF: Joel Waterman (Montreal)

MF: Samuel Piette (Montreal)

MF: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)

MF: Liam Fraser (Deinze)

MF: Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas)

MF: Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC)

MF: Ismael Kone (Montreal)

MF: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

MF: David Whotherspoon (St Johnstone)

FW: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps)

FW: Junior Hoilett (Reading)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

FW: Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

FW: Cyle Larin (Club Brugge)

FW: Jonathan David (Lille)

FW: Liam Millar (Basel)

Canada top scorers

One goal - Alphonso Davies, OG

Canada yellow cards

One yellow card - Kamal Miller, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio

Canada manager

John Herdman made his coaching name with the New Zealand and Canada women’s teams before joining the latter’s men’s outfit back in 2018. The County Durham native with an animated touchline demeanour has since chalked up a winning percentage of nearly 70 per cent, earning Les Rouges their best FIFA ranking in February (33).

Canada's star player

Bayern full-back Alphonso Davies usually features further forward for his country, and links brilliantly with Jonathan David. Aside from his world-beating speed and superb technique, the 21-year-old is a selfless team-mate – eight assists in qualifying show that he’s just as likely to set up a compatriot as he is to score himself. He’s legit.

How many players are Canada allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.