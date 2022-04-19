ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who repeatedly fired stun gun at new wife is jailed

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at his new wife has been jailed for 18 months. Slawomir Buczynski shot at Katarzyna Kowal up to seven times as she made a cake in their flat in Aberdeen. A young boy who was also in the house hid in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 48

Linda Ayers
1d ago

I hope she gets a divorce while he's jailed. That's what my grandmother did. When grandpa tried to come back she met him with a gun and told him he didn't live there anymore.

Reply(4)
30
Val Maria
1d ago

This is one a hole. Let see him do that with a man, instead of being a coward and knowing that a women who’s with him isn’t able to fight back. Put him in prison, and let them take care of him.

Reply
14
Vanessa Greenlee
1d ago

good any man who wants to beat up,or use a taser on a woman is a coward such man deserves jail,a real man fights other man not a woman.

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#The High Court
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman has both arms amputated and part of colon removed after horrific dog attack

A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well. Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy