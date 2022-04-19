Man struck, killed by bus in Burien Monday night

A man was struck and killed by a King County Metro bus in Burien Monday night, April 18, 2022.

Police say the male victim had just exited a bus from the 120 route near SW 132nd Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW when he fell in front of one of its tires shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.

Police closed part of Ambaum while they investigated.

King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Unit is investigating.