ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Man struck, killed by bus in Burien Monday night

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 1 day ago

A man was struck and killed by a King County Metro bus in Burien Monday night, April 18, 2022.

Police say the male victim had just exited a bus from the 120 route near SW 132nd Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW when he fell in front of one of its tires shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.

Police closed part of Ambaum while they investigated.

King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Unit is investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man struck, killed in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 11:44 a.m., a Toyota was traveling northbound on South Edison Road at approximately 55 mph when for unknown reasons a pedestrian walked westbound across lanes into the path of oncoming traffic. The pedestrian […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Florida man killed in crash after his vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator

A Florida man died after his vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator and overturned into a ditch, local authorities confirmed this week. The crash involving the alligator and John Hopkins, 59, took place just after midnight on Thursday morning in Lithia, about 25 miles east of Tampa, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
LITHIA, FL
WWL-TV

Kenner man killed in Friday night shooting

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the 700 block of Vouray Drive that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man. Kenner police responded to the call just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they said 26-year-old Terrall McGee was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Burien, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Burien, WA
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Accidents
WSET

Man, woman shot Monday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man and woman suffered serious gunshot wounds late Monday night in Roanoke. Roanoke police were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 9:30. Responding officers found two adults, a man and woman, suffering serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
ROANOKE, VA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King County Metro#Bus Driver#Accident#Ambaum#Marr#Burien Unit#E328#Komo News
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Teenaged Good Samaritan Dies Trying to Save Driver Who Crashed into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers are dead after one crashed their car into a local canal, and the other jumped in to save him. On Tuesday after 10 p.m., a lost 18-year-old driving a Lexus — later identified as Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy — plunged into a Sunrise canal, WSVN reported. Krishnamurthy was reportedly leaving a basketball game and heading to a Taco Bell at the time of the incident. He was getting directions while on his phone when he crashed, according to the outlet.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Hartford man killed in late night crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford was killed in a crash on Thursday night. According to police, 28-year-old Larry Lugo died when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue. The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Officers said they found...
HARTFORD, CT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thief busts through glass door, robs Floyd County gas station with ‘acrobat’ stunt

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for an “acrobat” they say robbed a convenience store over the weekend. Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows a man shatter the glass door before running through it and grabbing lottery tickets. He then hops up on the counter to try and take the cash register, but struggles to keep everything in his hands.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Oregonian

Longview man struck and killed after running across I-5 while fleeing from police

An attempted murder suspect was killed after he was hit by a car while running from police across Interstate 5 near ilani Casino on Friday night, police said. Officials said Robert J. Flubacher, 55, led multiple county law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase southbound on Interstate 5 that ended near ilani Casino in Ridgefield when Flubacher stopped his car and attempted to run across the freeway.
LONGVIEW, TX
WISH-TV

Man struck, killed while crossing street in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fort Wayne on Friday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses told investigators the man was running westbound on Coliseum...
FORT WAYNE, IN
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
989
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy