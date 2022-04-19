Ansys to help develop radar for Space Force

Companies to Combine PLM Experts in New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BOSTON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and ITC Infotech today announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit of ITC Infotech, called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies. Together, the two companies will work together to deliver 'in-flight' Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO