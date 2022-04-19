ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ansys to help develop radar for Space Force

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh-based Ansys, an engineering simulation company, will support aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman in developing, testing, and delivering a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) for the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Space Domain Awareness mission. “Ansys...

pennbizreport.com

