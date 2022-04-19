ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Life sciences company to locate headquarters in Norristown

By Melina Druga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviridi, a life sciences company, recently purchased a 10,000-square-feet life sciences facility in Norristown that will serve as its headquarters. The facility is an Opportunity Zone property located within the fast-growing Philadelphia life sciences corridor. According to the Internal Revenue Service, an...

Comments / 0

