The foundation will use the funds from the federal omnibus spending package to expand its services in Yamhill County The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center will receive $2.12 million from the federal omnibus spending package, which it will use to expand its clinic in Newberg. The new expansion will increase the clinic almost 13,000 square feet with funds from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. It will include more exam rooms, a teaching kitchen, an expanded pharmacy, a community garden, a fitness class space and solar panels on the building. "This funding will ensure that Virginia Garcia is able to...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO