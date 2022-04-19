Kansas City man, woman charged in 18-month-old’s stabbing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man and woman are charged in connection with the stabbing of an 18-month-old boy.
Jackson County Prosecutors charged Anthony N. Beighley-Beck, 24, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Tabatha S. Ong is charged with child endangerment.
Court documents show Beighley-Beck and Ong were involved in a crash in Blue Springs near Highway 7 and U.S. 40 highway Monday. As they tried to drive away from the crash, an officer followed them at a high rate of speed.Man, juvenile arrested in fatal shooting in Warrensburg
Officers noticed Beighley-Beck holding the child with a large open wound in the car.
After officers stopped the car, court documents show Beighley-Beck told police he stabbed the little boy. Police later obtained a search warrant and found in the vehicle a knife that appeared to be bloody.
The extent of the child’s injuries has not been released.
