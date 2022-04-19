ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point Enterprise

Man accused of fleeing police with drugs

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

HIGH POINT — A man from Davidson County was arrested on drug charges and other offenses after he ran from a car police officers were about to search outside a hotel in northwest High Point Monday afternoon.

A High Point Police Department incident report indicates that officers received a call about a suspicious silver Kia Sorento in the 2800 block of N. Main about 3:30 p.m., and officers arrived to find three people inside of it.

As officers prepared to search the car, a man ignored orders to stay inside the car, removed a backpack from the vehicle, tried to hide it and ran away, police said.

About 20 officers set up a four-block perimeter along a corridor of N. Main Street and shortly found Antonio Gaither, 27, of Lexington, police said.

A search of the backpack found it contained approximately 70 grams of heroin, 62 grams of methamphetamine and a Taurus 9mm handgun, according to police.

Gaither was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine, police said. Gaither was confined to Guilford County Jail in High Point Tuesday under a temporary gun hold because of the firearm charges.

The other two people in the car, Gregg Slaughter, 38, and Sabra Mojica, 19, both of Lexington, each were issued citations for simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Heroin#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Public Safety#Kia#Schedule Vi
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
141
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy