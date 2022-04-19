ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Find fiesta inspiration with mini tacos

By Family Features
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) Liven up your mealtime routine with the fresh global flavors of an at-home fiesta for a memorable way to rethink your menu. With nearly countless ways to spice up the kitchen using inspiration from around the world, it’s easy to find something new and exciting. For...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Mediterranean Chicken Hot Salad

Rachael Ray has inspired fans once again with a recipe that may sound a little strange, but looks simply scrumptious: her "Mediterranean chicken hot salad." While this combination of words may elicit confusion — Is it spicy? Does it include cooked lettuce? — the concept is actually pretty simple. It's a warm tray of crispy chicken and classic Mediterranean fixings. As Ray put it on Instagram, "If you don't think salad is hot...think again."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta#Ice Water#Chili Peppers#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink
Mashed

Bobby Flay Called This One Of His 'Favorite Pasta Dishes Of All Time'

While there are simple rules for how to make perfect pasta, including using the correct pot and using plenty of cool or cold water (via What's Cooking America), saucing it is more a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer tried-and-true sauces like bolognese, marinara, or carbonara, while others fancy something more unusual — including a famous Food Network host.
RECIPES
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

10 Air-Fryer Fish Recipes

From fish tacos to fried salmon, here are 10 air-fryer fish recipes you'll absolutely flip over. Looking for easy air-fryer recipes? Try this simple fish and chips. The fish fillets have a fuss-free coating that’s healthy but just as crunchy and golden as the deep-fried kind. Simply seasoned, the crispy fries are perfect on the side. —Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

The Ultimate Guide to Homemade Tacos

Homemade tacos are one of the most reliable and easy weeknight dinners, with endless variations to keep things interesting. Just check out some of our favorite taco recipes for proof. If you want to step up your homemade taco game, stock up on essential taco tools, learn how to make...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Wolf of Tacos

The Wolf of Tacos is not a taco hedge fund, but rather an al pastor pop-up making some of Miami’s finest tacos at various locations around Miami. The Wolf's al pastor is one of the best versions in town and comes freshly carved from a vertical spit, just how the taco gods intended. Being a pop-up, they bounce around a lot, so give their Instagram page a follow to stay informed about where you can find these delicious tacos. At the time of this writing, Mr. Wolf and his associates are at J Wakefield in Wynwood on Tuesdays and at Wynwood’s weekly Smorgasburg market, which takes place every Saturday. The menu usually includes options like pork, chicken, and steak, all dressed simply with a perfect amount of cilantro, diced white onions, and salsa.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

Easy Green Chicken Enchiladas

Sure, you could host another taco night for friends. (We hear you make a mean guacamole.) But we have three words for you: green chicken enchiladas. They’re as easy as can be to make, and even easier if you have a rotisserie chicken in your fridge. Rally a few pals to help roll up the tortillas, then smother the enchiladas in green sauce, which is lighter and brighter than the usual red variety. Top with a generous amount of cheese, bake and dig in.
RECIPES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where To Find Best Fish Tacos in the Hudson Valley

I've already had the chance to talk about fish fry around the Hudson Valley, but what about fish tacos? There are some people who go crazy for this stuff. As for me, I'm just getting into it. Back in college I went out to a number of Mexican restaurants with friends and I would try some different meals, but I've found since I've moved back to Poughkeepsie, I haven't been as adventurous in regards to visiting new places and trying new cuisines. Also, my wallet hasn't been my best friend in regards to trying new, possibly pricier dishes.
HUDSON, NY
LATACO

T.J. Taco Safari With Ed’s Manifesto: Where to Find Albóndigas de Camarón (Shrimp Meatballs)

If I had to think of a turning point in my Tijuana taco-eating life, it would be the moment I first bit into the juicy, cloud-like albóndigas de camarón at “Albóndigas de camarón ‘Las Originales’ in Tijuana’s busy Zona Río. The flavor speaks for itself and shows the depth of taco culture in one of Mexico’s most misunderstood regions. I found out it one day on Facebook while researching ways to maximize my Tijuana eating and maximize I did.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy