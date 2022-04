AURORA — Randrew “Randy” Melvin Rinehart, 72, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital. Randy was born July 13, 1949, in Aurora, a son of the late Ronald Milton and Mary Ellen (Bohon) Rinehart. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran....

AURORA, WV ・ 26 DAYS AGO