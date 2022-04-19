ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gas range

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gas ranges are a favorite of chefs the world over for their ability to finely tune how much heat is being applied to your cookware and food. They are more than just a stovetop, however, as they also include a standard...

MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Propane#Bestreviews
AOL Corp

Don't gamble with your gas tank: Why going below a quarter tank can cost more than a fill-up

How much gas is in your car's fuel tank right now?. If you fueled up on Wednesday or Thursday, the two most popular days to hit the gas station, your gauge might be sitting at half a tank or below. And with the price of a gallon of regular going for upwards of $4 nationwide, you may be tempted to stretch each tank further and let that needle drop ever lower than you did a few months ago.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin energy poll results

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a poll conducted by KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ Fox 24, 100% of respondents agree that the United States should develop it’s own domestic sources of energy rather than relying on sources around the world. The poll included ten questions and were broken down as follows: Do you […]
ODESSA, TX
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Natural Gas Surges to 13 Year High

U.S. natural gas prices surged to a 13-year high as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Futures rose as much as 4.8% to $7.652 per million British thermal units on Monday in New York, topping January’s short squeeze rally and roughly double levels from the start of the year.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Exxon Working On CO2 Storage In Depleted Fields Off Australia

Exxon is undertaking pre-FEED studies to determine the potential for CCS to reduce GHG emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin. U.S. energy supermajor ExxonMobil has announced that it was undertaking early front-end engineering design studies (pre-FEED) to determine the potential for carbon capture and storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

April 19 (Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.
GAS PRICE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Story Behind Surging Natural Gas Bills Here in Minnesota

If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Gas prices in Georgia are down to $3.76 per gallon

Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 11 cents less than a week ago, 50 cents less than last month and $1.05 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

How are UK gas and electricity bills calculated?

Tory backbenchers have today renewed calls for the government to scrap the “green” policy costs they say add £153 a year to the average home’s annual gas and electricity bills. While it is a significant sum, it is a fraction of the overall cost which stands at just under £2,000 a year. Here’s how your bill is currently calculated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

