Rincon, GA

Investigators seek to identify Rincon fraud suspect

By Molly Curley
 1 day ago

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are working to identify a man believed to be responsible for a fraudulent transaction at a Rincon music store last month.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened back on Wednesday, March 30, at Nova Music on Highway 21.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide a description of the suspect but released a photo of the individual.

Anyone who can identify the man or provide information related to the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-754-3449.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

