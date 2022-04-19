ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Column: Spieth crossing $50M a reminder of Tiger's standard

By DOUG FERGUSON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOM4m_0fDbA0On00
RBC Heritage Golf Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning a one-hole playoff at the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Stephen B. Morton)

Not even inflation can diminish the dominance of Tiger Woods.

The latest reminder came at Hilton Head when Jordan Spieth overcame an 18-inch miss on Saturday and a three-shot deficit on Sunday to beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his 13th career PGA Tour victory.

Along with a tartan jacket (he looks better in green) and a spot in the winners-only field at Kapalua next January (a big perk to him), Spieth earned $1,440,000. That made him the 11th player in PGA Tour history to cross the $50 million mark in career earnings.

Officially, he is the youngest player at 28 years and 9 months to reach $50 million.

That's where inflation comes in.

Woods is the only other player to reach $50 million in career tour earnings before turning 30. He was 29 and 6 months when he was runner-up at the Western Open in 2005, pushing him over a milestone that he quickly left in the rearview mirror.

Woods needed only seven more years to cross $100 million, and now he is at $120,895,206.

Spieth was among a half-dozen players who inconspicuously leaned over the railing from the second floor of PGA Tour headquarters last month to watch as Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He would be quick to acknowledge that a number like $50 million wouldn't even exist without Woods.

Yes, there was a significant difference in purses.

Total prize money when Woods turned pro in the summer of 1996 was $65.95 million. Spieth turned pro in 2013 — like Woods, without a tour card — and the total prize fund was $260 million.

While both reached $50 million in roughly nine years, Woods did it in 41 fewer tournaments (177 compared with 218 for Spieth). The average total prize money for Woods during that stretch was $173.8 million. For Spieth, it was $322.56 million.

Rory McIlroy is a better comparison. He turned pro nearly six years before Spieth and has kept a global schedule with membership on two tours. McIlroy needed only 173 events on the PGA Tour to reach $50 million at Bay Hill in 2020, about six weeks before he turned 31.

Scores are coming down and prize money is going up. Such is the evolution of sport. The best measure will always be victories.

Woods has 82 on the PGA Tour alone — 11 more on tours in Asia, Australia, Japan and Europe — and 15 majors. Those are the numbers that define him. When he passed $50 million, Woods already had 43 tour victories.

Money still matters, though not entirely to Woods. He was asked at Riviera a few months ago if he knew how much was in his deferred compensation package.

“Nope. Uh-uh,” he said.

Does he want to know?

“Uh-uh,” he said.

Still, this can be added to his long list of feats that might never be matched, right up there with 142 consecutive cuts and needing only seven starts to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Woods has been atop the PGA Tour career money list for 22 years.

It used to be a contest. Greg Norman took the lead over Tom Kite in August 1995 by winning the World Series of Golf at Firestone, and he kept it until the last week in January 2000 when Davis Love III moved past him after the Phoenix Open.

Love stayed on top all of two weeks until Woods was runner-up at Torrey Pines and took over. It took 73 tournaments from his “Hello, world” introduction to Woods leading the career money list, and the gap has only widened.

Spieth is not ready to declare himself all the way back — “close but far” is what he said after he won the RBC Heritage. He has two wins in just over a year, but also seven finishes out of the top 25 since winning the Texas Open last year and three missed cuts this year.

He will always be compared with how he started his career.

It was at the Valspar Championship in 2015 when Spieth, then 21 and in his third year, played a practice round with three others born the same year — Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Ollie Schniederjans. They lined up for a group photo from oldest to youngest, sharing birthdates to make sure they got it right. Spieth was the youngest.

This was one week after he passed $9 million in career money.

Spieth went on to win five times that year, including the Masters and U.S. Open, missing the British Open playoff by one shot and finishing second in the PGA Championship. He had a 60% rate finishing in the top 10 and set a PGA Tour record with $12,030,465 in earnings.

Woods in 2000 won nine times, including three majors. He was runner-up four times and only finished out of the top 10 three times in 20 starts. He made $9,188,321 that year.

The money keeps going up. The Players Championship paid $3.6 million to the winner — the total purse was $3.5 million the first year Woods played.

Is it enough for anyone to catch Woods?

McIlroy, who turns 33 in two weeks, is just over $59 million behind. Spieth is $70 million back, and not quite $4 million ahead of his contemporary, Justin Thomas. Dustin Johnson has just over $74 million in career earnings. He turns 38 in June.

Even with today's money, they all seem so far away. Just like always.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
The Spun

Jordan Spieth Reveals 1 Piece Of Advice From His Wife

Jordan Spieth got some unexpected advice on golf from his wife on Saturday night heading into Sunday. Spieth was leading the RBC Heritage tournament heading into Sunday’s final round and ended up not giving it up. He won the event with a 13-under score and took down Parick Cantlay in a playoff.
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger’s message to Jack, Annie’s message to Spieth | Monday Finish

Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re not saying anything bad about Jordan Spieth’s pre-shot routine until next Easter, at least. Let’s get to it!. Something you might have missed. Scottie Scheffler got his new green coat more than a week ago, but stories are still...
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Jordan Spieth is back again, Tiger, Phil and rules

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Jordan Spieth’s victory at the RBC Heritage, Tiger Woods’ next event, Phil Mickelson’s future, an odd rules incident and more.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Head
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, dream couple

For the fifth time, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will use a team format, as pairings will play two days of foursomes (alternate shot) and two days of four-ball (best ball). Some teams are made up of friends and countrymen (e.g. defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman) and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'No excuse for those kind of brain farts': Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller survive short missed putt in 2022 RBC Heritage win

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a new weekly series from Golfweek that is a collaboration with the Caddie Network. Each week, we’ll take you behind the scenes in a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau happy for Tiger Woods

Bryson DeChambeau was hoping he was on the mend after a fractured hamate bone in his left hand necessitated a two-month break from the PGA TOUR. Instead, he’ll have surgery. “Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in a statement.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
CBS Sports

Jordan Spieth wins 2022 RBC Heritage: Five takeaways from improbable victory at Harbour Town

Jordan Spieth's win on Sunday at the RBC Heritage was emblematic of his entire career. It contained myriad twists and turns -- including a bizarre, off-the-beaten-path golf cart ride to the first playoff hole -- and ultimately ended with a "wait, how in the world is he holding the trophy?" final act. This is largely who Spieth has been for the last nine years, which has made him both a joy to cover and a nightmare to root for but never -- I mean never, no matter the circumstances -- inconsequential to watch.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Robert Garrigus becomes first PGA Tour golfer to request release to play in Saudi-backed event

In a move reminiscent of Fyre Festival booking Blink-182 to perform at its disastrous event in the Bahamas that ultimately failed to materialize, the LIV Golf Invitational might have its first participant. Robert Garrigus has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the eight-event series in London at the Centurion Club from June 9-11, the journeyman confirmed on Tuesday to Golf Channel, though he declined to comment further.
GOLF
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
104K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy