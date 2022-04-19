SodaShak opens new location in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS – American Falls locals are in for a sweet carbonated treat as SodaShak owners open their second location situated within The Ranch Bakery at 855 Pocatello Ave.

DaJon Bingham, and his wife, McCall, held a soft opening the first week in April and have since been selling their sodas swirled with flavored syrups to the excited community at the building’s drive-thru.

The popular soda concession shack became a hit when the husband-and-wife team first set up shop in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, and the expansion has been something they’ve been wanting to do for about a year now.

“As far as opening in American Falls, I’ve always wanted to expand, and so I was looking around our local areas and I just had a good feeling about American Falls and saw they didn’t have anything involving sodas,” DaJon said. “And so that was my goal for about a year, was to get over to American Falls.”

He explained he contacted The Ranch Bakery’s owner, asking about the little-used drive-thru attached to the building, and saw the opportunity that could be had in utilizing it. Together they came to an agreement, including the Ranch Bakery making some of the SodaShak’s popular baked goods.

He explained they’ll be offering the same drink menu items as the Chubbuck location, which range from their famed flavored sodas to iced tea to hot chocolate and more.

In addition to bringing their concessions to the area, they’ve also brought their iconic style as well. DaJon brought on graphic design and arts services NH Creative to paint a selfie mural over the outer drive-thru wall, which adds a pop of personality with its vibrant red, black, and white color scheme—which fits in well for a community whose high school colors are the same.

The opening of the second location also came during a special time—when they celebrated the business’ second birthday.

“It’s been a lot of fun in Chubbuck and we love being part of the American Falls community,” DaJon said. “I grew up in Blackfoot…and my wife grew up on the outskirts of Rexburg and hers is also a really small community, and we really like that small town feel. So we’re looking forward to joining this community.”

Currently, American Falls’ SodaShak is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and customers can expect hours to expand in the near future.