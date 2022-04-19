ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

SodaShak opens new location in American Falls

By By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSmFG_0fDb9XC100

AMERICAN FALLS – American Falls locals are in for a sweet carbonated treat as SodaShak owners open their second location situated within The Ranch Bakery at 855 Pocatello Ave.

DaJon Bingham, and his wife, McCall, held a soft opening the first week in April and have since been selling their sodas swirled with flavored syrups to the excited community at the building’s drive-thru.

The popular soda concession shack became a hit when the husband-and-wife team first set up shop in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, and the expansion has been something they’ve been wanting to do for about a year now.

“As far as opening in American Falls, I’ve always wanted to expand, and so I was looking around our local areas and I just had a good feeling about American Falls and saw they didn’t have anything involving sodas,” DaJon said. “And so that was my goal for about a year, was to get over to American Falls.”

He explained he contacted The Ranch Bakery’s owner, asking about the little-used drive-thru attached to the building, and saw the opportunity that could be had in utilizing it. Together they came to an agreement, including the Ranch Bakery making some of the SodaShak’s popular baked goods.

He explained they’ll be offering the same drink menu items as the Chubbuck location, which range from their famed flavored sodas to iced tea to hot chocolate and more.

In addition to bringing their concessions to the area, they’ve also brought their iconic style as well. DaJon brought on graphic design and arts services NH Creative to paint a selfie mural over the outer drive-thru wall, which adds a pop of personality with its vibrant red, black, and white color scheme—which fits in well for a community whose high school colors are the same.

The opening of the second location also came during a special time—when they celebrated the business’ second birthday.

“It’s been a lot of fun in Chubbuck and we love being part of the American Falls community,” DaJon said. “I grew up in Blackfoot…and my wife grew up on the outskirts of Rexburg and hers is also a really small community, and we really like that small town feel. So we’re looking forward to joining this community.”

Currently, American Falls’ SodaShak is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and customers can expect hours to expand in the near future.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
WKYC

Swensons to open new location in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Swensons story on Aug. 27, 2019. Swensons is expanding its burger brand once again with a new location coming soon to Boardman. Construction is now officially underway at the new location at 1247...
BOARDMAN, OH
MIX 106

Three Must Try Meridian Restaurants

Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?. The Love Food website recently put together a list of what they ranked...
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
American Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Restaurants
City
Chubbuck, ID
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman’s New Whole Foods Location Sets Opening Date

Residents in Bozeman are excited about a new natural and organic grocery store that is opening soon in Bozeman. Whole Foods will open this summer in the parking lot of the Gallatin Valley Mall. Last year, a local group called "Bozeman Matters" filed an appeal in an attempt to prevent...
BOZEMAN, MT
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodas#Mural#Pine Ridge#Food Drink#Sodashak#The Ranch Bakery
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain comes to another Utah city

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A popular sandwich chain shop is opening in another Utah city. Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is opening its newest location in Pleasant View. The new shop is located at 1738 W 2700 N. The new location will also be hiring around 25-30 employees. “This will be our first store in […]
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In Shelton

Fans of a popular Mexican restaurant now have two options with the opening of a second location in Fairfield County. For years, El Gallo Dorado in Monroe has been the go-to spot for tacos, burritos, and a whole host of Mexican cuisine without having to make a trip south of the border.
SHELTON, CT
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy