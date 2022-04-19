ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

More Prescribed Burns in Ankeny

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Ankeny, IA) -- Controlled fires will burn in Ankeny again Tuesday. Parks and Recreation says controlled...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 1

98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mistake forces closure of two Downtown Des Moines bridges

DES MOINES, Iowa — There was supposed to be one lane of traffic in each direction during construction on the multi-million dollar Second Avenue bridge project over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive. A construction mistake on the Birdland Drive bridge forced both bridges to close. It also...
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source

An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall at 705 3rd Avenue SE, just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, firefighters said they found a single-story masonry building with heavy smoke and fire seen coming from the front of the building. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to exhaust heat and smoke from the attic.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Portion of Interstate 80 reopens in Iowa after vehicle fire

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire along Interstate 80 that forced a detour. The incident happened early Wednesday morning near Grinnell near exit 191. The westbound lanes were closed, and a detour was in place. The interstate has since been reopened. The Iowa...
GRINNELL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Some Iowa Hospitals Are Making Masks Optional

(Waterloo, IA) — Some health care facilities in eastern Iowa are revising their mask requirements. Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees at UnityPoint Health hospitals and affiliated clinics in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The facilities are in cities where COVID-19 transmission levels are low, and the state’s level is moderate. Masking is still recommended for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms, those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 10 days or are not fully vaccinated. The changes are effective immediately at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Flag Warning for Extreme West Central Iowa

(Omaha) Four counties in west-central Iowa are under a Red Flag Warning today. The National Weather Service issued the Warning from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this evening for Harrison, Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties. High winds of 25-miles per hour and low humidity at 19-percent prompted a warning. Any...
IOWA STATE

