ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Solana Beach ordinance regulates non-serialized ‘ghost guns’

By Laura Place
Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLANA BEACH — Returning to the dais for the first time in over two years, members of the Solana Beach City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance regulating non-serialized firearms, or ghost guns, in the city. The ordinance was brought before the council to align local policies...

thecoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

ATF's New 'Ghost Gun' Rules Are as Clear as Mud

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF) finalized "ghost gun" rule surprised Cody Wilson, the head of Ghost Gunner. His company manufactures CNC mills that turn unfinished firearm receivers into products that can be included in completed firearms that have no serial numbers and are, hence, called "ghosts." He'd anticipated a more-or-less explicit ban on so-called "80 percent receivers" which would leave his Ghost Gunner 3 that can turn a raw block of metal into an AR-15 receiver as the simplest remaining solution. Instead, by his reading, the new rules consumed a lot of pages to go after the most basic end of the DIY market.
POLITICS
Coast News

Del Mar delays return to in-person meetings until September

DEL MAR — The Del Mar City Council opted on Monday to continue holding city public meetings in a solely remote format through September, with the possibility of bringing them back earlier, even as the majority of jurisdictions in San Diego County return to in-person meetings. City staff originally...
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solana Beach, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
The Voice

Gun permit ban signed

Many news items create overlapping thoughts and at the same time stimulate connected thinking. The U.S. Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights on the citizens’ rights to bear arms is a prime example. Political implications continually are connected to assertion of the Second Amendment. One question asked Tuesday...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Domestic Violence#California Law#Subway#The Federal Register#The Department Of Justice
Coast News

Oceanside Unified sells rest of Garrison property to housing developer

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Unified School District board recently approved the sale of the remaining 8-acres of the former Garrison School property to housing developer Van Daele Homes for $16 million. The board unanimously approved the sale and purchase agreement during its April 12 meeting. Developer Van Daele Homes...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

‘We’re supposed to be autistic-friendly,’ Surfside Beach councilman says about anti-firework ordinance

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Surfside Beach Town Council members voiced concerns Tuesday night about how to enforce an anti-firework ordinance. The ordinance would make using or shooting fireworks illegal under the following conditions: Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In any area designated as a Fireworks Prohibited Zone in accordance […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
CBS LA

LAPD hosting buyback event just for 'ghost guns'

The LAPD is employing one of its best tactics to get ghost guns off the streets – gift cards.The LAPD is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday just for ghost guns, the firearms that are often bought online in pieces and are untraceable."Our goal here is not only to educate the public to let them know this is illegal, it is dangerous and taking proactive measure in order to reduce all this violence, firearm-related violence in the city of Los Angeles," LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza said.Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.Ghost guns can be exchanged at the following locations:Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037New Hope Baptist Church, 5200 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011Van Nuys Masonic Center, 14750 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405Wilmington Municipal Building, 544 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744Ahmanson Training Center, 5651 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy