$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

With the Atlanta Braves visiting Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers, Charlie Freeman reunited with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta Braves fans got to see firsthand what it is like to not have Freddie Freeman on the team. On Monday, the Braves headed to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers, where they got to see Freeman in his new uniform in person.
Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
A former Cy Young Award winner has decided to call it a career. Jake Arrieta was a guest on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. In his interview, Arrieta told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter that he is done pitching. Big Cat...
Things escalated quickly at a college baseball game when a pitcher literally tackled an opposing hitter trotting the bases after a home run. Fights on the baseball diamond happen. Sometimes it’s the batter charging the pitcher. Sometimes players in the dugout jawing with players on the field. It’s not...
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause. Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two star players on the Cadets’ basketball team signed to their future schools Wednesday. Finishing what his father started, Larry Hughes Jr. signed to Saint Louis University. “The biggest part was familiarity and the community, knowing St. Louis has my back going into this...
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego baseball now holds the Kansas record for stolen bases in a game, shattering the previous best set 28 years ago. The Red Raiders recorded 20 in their 16-4 win over Marysville on Tuesday. Blue Valley Northwest set the previous record with 13 in 1994. ”They...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 HyVee Team of the Week has history on its side. Oak Park High School’s baseball team recently recorded a landmark victory, and hopes are high for the upcoming district playoffs, which will open in mid-May. The Northmen (14-5) are re-writing the record books. Back on April 8, Oak Park […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas baseball improved to 15-20 overall this season with a 7-6 victory Tuesday against Texas Southern. Jayhawks sophomore Maui Ahuna led the team with a pair of RBIs, while sophomore Tavian Josenberger led the way with three hits, including a triple. Kansas sophomore Kolby Dougan earned the win on the mound, while redshirt senior Jonah Ulane picked up the save. But those performances were only part of what took place that evening.
One of the national leaders in assists last season, St. Louis native Yuri Collins has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and may leave the St. Louis University Billikens basketball program before next season.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are trying to draw professional sports to the state, including those in the state capitol. Just a few weeks ago, lawmakers were debating on the sports gambling bill. It’s possible that the bill includes financial incentives for major professional sports to build a new stadium or arena in Kansas.
WICHITA —For the first-time ever, the National Hockey League is headed to Wichita. The Arizona Coyotes and St Louis Blues will face off at Intrust Bank Arena on September 24 for an NHL preseason matchup, according to a social media report from the arena. For the current season, the...
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — There is no better way to spend the day off then at the golf course. “I can get around a little bit easier now,” Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield said. “I don’t have to plug everything into my GPS so it’s starting to get a little more comfortable.” Some Kansas City Royals […]
