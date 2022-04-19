Council Communicates - March 24 & April 5, 2022 Council Meetings

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
A member of Virginia's Legislative Black Caucus is calling on the state to launch an investigation after a Hampton election official was forced to step down when racist material, attributed to him, surfaced on social media.
More than three months after state Sen. Louise Lucas, (D-Portsmouth), was awarded a six-figure settlement from the City of Portsmouth as part of the Confederate monument fallout, she is revealing where she will be spending some of the money.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is trying to get a handle on a growing number of people considered homeless. “Pretty big issues with kind of tent cities being set up because there was no plan when they closed the doors for where were these hundreds of people that they were bringing in every day,” said Kelley Davis, Sherwood Park Resident.
Petersburg City Public School Board met, voted, and approved the hiring of their new acting Superintendent, Dr. Julius Hamlin after approving the resignation of Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.
"We hate doing it [accepting resignations", but we have to do it," said School Board Chairman Kenneth Pritchett.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that Charlottesville City Council meetings are partially in-person, the call is being made to do the same for more of City Hall. “I would much rather have a policy where the doors are open five days a week to the taxpayers that pay for those services,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “Permits are taking way too long.”
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Now that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 90-day gas tax holiday has passed the House Finance Committee, it is now in state budget negotiations, which is exactly where he wants it to be. “I’m hopeful they will move fast,” Youngkin said in Reston on Tuesday....
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — For generations of Petersburg residents, the stately 19th-century home on Sycamore Street was the city’s public library. For Wayne M. Crocker, the William R. McKenney Memorial Building is something more. “I kind of grew up in the library,” said Crocker, who started working there...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposal to suspend Virginia's gas tax for three months cleared a hurdle Tuesday in a contentious meeting where Republicans rejected Democrats' push for direct payments as an alternative. But the proposal faces an uphill battle in the Virginia Senate.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Democrat hoping to unseat 5th District Congressman Bob Good (R) in 2022 has conceded after not getting the nomination to represent his party. Andy Parker said he submitted petitions with more than the 1,000 signatures required to compete, but the Democratic party said the 5th District Committee was only able to verify 937 as registered voters in that district, leaving Josh Throneburg the Democratic nominee for the seat.
In a narrow vote Tuesday night, the Chesterfield Planning Commission voted to approve a plan to transform the 2,400-acres known as Upper Magnolia Green into a high-tech industrial center and new residential community.
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up drivers in Prince George! VDOT is looking to build what’s called a “Dog Bone Roundabout” in the county. It would go at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road. There will be an information meeting from 5:30 to...
PETERSBURG— A resident known as "the trash czar" is gathering people to clean up the city. In coordination with Petersburg, Thomi Hairston organized a trash pick up this past Saturday with Fort Lee soldiers.
Some 65 soldiers packed 130 trash bags filled with bottles, cans, paper, plastic and more, clearing sides of streets, bushes, and...
