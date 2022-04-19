ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfort to lift mask requirement effective immediately

 3 days ago
  • Drew Brooks, Director, Transfort and Parking Services, , dbrooks@fcgov.com

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, has announced it is lifting its mask requirement for passengers effective immediately.

This change affects all Transfort routes, including MAX and FLEX, as well as Transfort bus stops and transit centers.

The policy change follows an April 18 federal court ruling that struck down the federal mask requirement for public transportation facilities, which included Transfort. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced later Monday that the mask requirement is no longer in effect due to the ruling.

Passengers who wish to continue wearing a mask on buses and at transit facilities are welcome to do so. The CDC continues to recommend the use of masks in public transportation settings.

Transfort will provide updates if mask requirements change or further decisions are made. The court ruling does not preclude transit operators from imposing their own mask requirements.

Face coverings had been required on Transfort since May 2020. All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March 2020.

Passengers can stay up to date with service changes by subscribing to receive e-mail or text alerts at ridetransfort.com/subscribe

For more information about Transfort, visit www.ridetransfort.com.

