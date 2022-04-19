ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Time running Out to Cash $1 Million Powerball Ticket bought in Metro Detroit

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a year has passed since someone bought a winning $1-million Powerball ticket at Warren Market on Mound Road at I-696 in Warren....

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $2M bought at N.J. deli. $1M winner sold through Jackpocket app.

The pair of second-prize Mega Millions tickets sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing were bought at at Hudson County deli and through a Jackpocket app purchase. The ticket worth $2 million ticket — sold with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 — was bought at A Sharp Deli on Avenue C in Bayonne, while a $1 million ticket was purchased with the Jackpocket app.
BAYONNE, NJ
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Metro Detroit#Time#Powerball Ticket
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

Single Ticket Claims $106 Million in Mega Millions Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
UPI News

Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'

April 1 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman who won a $482,217 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game said she had been using the same set of numbers "for a long time." The 45-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery officials she selected the numbers 02-10-11-17-21 when she bought her ticket for the March 12 Fantasy 5 drawing on the lottery's website.
DETROIT, MI
WINKNEWS.com

Two SWFL men win $1M on 500X The Cash scratch-off tickets

A man from Arcadia and another man from Marco Island are each $1 million richer after scratching their way to the winnings. The Florida Lottery says Priest Redden, of Arcadia, and William Murray, of Marco Island, are the two men who won. Each scratched their winnings from a $50 500X The Cash scratch-off game ticket.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit woman wins $150,000 Powerball prize by using deceased mom's lucky numbers

A Detroit woman playing the lottery numbers her mother used to use won a $150,000 Powerball prize. Cheryl Williams, 63, purchased a ticket for the March 30 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery. She matched the four white balls and the Powerball — 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 to win $50,000. But thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied by three to $150,000. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Woman Wins $300K On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Wayne County says she couldn’t help but cry after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game. The 29-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 19120 Middlebelt Road in Livonia. “We were having a family gathering at our house and I had to run to the store to grab a few last-minute things for the party,” said the player. “I handed the cashier money and told him I wanted to use the change on a Wild Time Deluxe ticket. I forgot I had purchased the ticket until later that night. When I scratched it off and saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t help but cry. It was hard to believe that I actually won!” The lucky player recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a new home with her winnings. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy