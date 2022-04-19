ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

State police at Bethlehem - harassment

Times News
 1 day ago

State Police at Bethlehem reported on the following cases:. A Slatington woman reported a harassment case which resulted in charges for Courtney Kleckner, 29, of Whitehall. Police said the case was...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
The Morning Call

Theft of light fixtures at Bethlehem Ukrainian Catholic church under investigation, police say

Bethlehem police said Tuesday they continue to investigate the theft of two light fixtures from St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church. The fixtures were pulled from their bases late Friday or early Saturday, police said. They flanked the front entrance of the church, which is in the 1800 block of Kenmore Avenue, near West Union Boulevard. Police had no description of the fixtures, and a ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Slatington, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Danielsville, PA
Whitehall, PA
Crime & Safety
Slatington, PA
Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
PennLive.com

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 55, Killed In Collision With Pickup

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from South Jersey was killed when he collided with a pickup truck, authorities said. The Williamstown victim's name has not been released by police. The man was riding east on South Black Horse Pike at Washington Avenue in Monroe Township at about 3:45 p.m. when he hit the passenger side of the truck driven by a 56-year-old man, also from Williamstown, Monroe Township police said.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy