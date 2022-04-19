This Camden pub has unveiled a spectacular Simpsons mural

In response to the worst humanitarian crisis that Sri Lanka has ever experienced, Sydney's Sri Lankan community, headed by six of our best restaurants, is banding together to raise funds and help provide support to the country in crisis. With the ending of a 35-year civil war, a devastating tsunami, and most recently a severe decline in tourism as its two largest tourist partners Russia and Ukraine stopped overnight, Sri Lanka is suffering incomparable trials. The Long Lunch for Lanka will have six Sri Lankan restaurants – Colombo Social (Enmore), Dish: Sri Lankan Street Food (Glebe), Indu (Sydney CBD), Lankan Filling Station (Darlinghurst), Sri Lankan Bites (Glebe) and the Fold (Dulwich Hill) come together for a one-off event. The lunch will begin with Sri Lankan short eats from each restaurant – pan rolls, Lankan ceviche and empanadas, followed by a seated family-style banquet of curries, sambol, rice and hoppers. Expect hard-hitting favourites such as Northern Sri Lankan goat curry, fish curry, dahl and cavolo nero mallung. To end, enjoy the traditional Sri Lankan dessert of wattalapam and spiced ice cream. Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail by LongLeaf Tea vodka, infused with Sri Lankan tea. The special guest MC for the lunch will be 1996 World Cup cricket hero Rusell Arnold amongst other Sri Lankan Australians all coming together to drive change. In addition to the lunch, Colombo Social is donating meals through its ‘Buy One Give One’ model at it's Enmore restaurant, w.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO