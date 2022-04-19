ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Town Council Candidate Forum

argyletx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week from today, The Cross Timbers Gazette will be hosting...

argyletx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Built in the Bay

Community-led forum for ALCO DA candidates

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Justice Reinvestment Coalition of Alameda County and the Urban Peace Movement, two local nonprofits designed to help with justice reform in the county, are hosting a forum for Alameda County's District Attorney candidates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Press collecting questions for forum with GOP candidates

The Johnson City Press is taking questions by email to ask candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who are participating in a forum this newspaper is hosting on Thursday. Readers who have questions for Republican candidates for Washington County mayor, county clerk and sheriff should email them to Press News Editor Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Baker is serving as moderator of the question-and-answer session, which will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Argyle, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Elections
WJBF

Virtual Augusta mayoral candidate forum tonight

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor. A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch. The following candidates have […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Candidate forum set for Sparta School Board Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School District will host a school board candidate forum ahead of the spring election. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sparta High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions provided by students created with community input. Community members are welcome to attend, but will not be able to ask questions....
SPARTA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Live Streamed#The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Council denies proposed Canyon Falls warehouses

During a long Town Council meeting on Monday night, the Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously to deny a large proposed warehouse park next to Canyon Falls. Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park on 263 acres on the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377, has drawn a lot of opposition from area residents. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet, with some buildings as tall as 60 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School. Crow Holdings is asking for the town to zone the land for Planned Development District with Campus Industrial and Industrial District uses, as well as some building exceptions.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy