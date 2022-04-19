Town Council Candidate Forum

During a long Town Council meeting on Monday night, the Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously to deny a large proposed warehouse park next to Canyon Falls. Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park on 263 acres on the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377, has drawn a lot of opposition from area residents. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet, with some buildings as tall as 60 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School. Crow Holdings is asking for the town to zone the land for Planned Development District with Campus Industrial and Industrial District uses, as well as some building exceptions.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO