Child hit with stray bullet while lying in bed

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
 1 day ago

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Garfield Heights are looking for suspects in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl.

According to police , shots were fired in the area of Grand Division Ave. and E. 94 th St. around 1 a.m. on March 3.

Mom found dead in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, says medical examiner

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck in the head with a stray bullet while lying in bed.

Investigators have not said how many suspects they believe are involved in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or Garfield Heights police detectives at (216) 475-5840. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police did not release any further details about the condition of the child.

