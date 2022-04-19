Child hit with stray bullet while lying in bed
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Garfield Heights are looking for suspects in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl.
According to police , shots were fired in the area of Grand Division Ave. and E. 94 th St. around 1 a.m. on March 3.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck in the head with a stray bullet while lying in bed.
Investigators have not said how many suspects they believe are involved in the case.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or Garfield Heights police detectives at (216) 475-5840. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Police did not release any further details about the condition of the child.
