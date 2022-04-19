ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Faces Stiff Streaming Competition as Q1 Earnings Wait on Deck

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago

Netflix is slated to give its Q1 report after the closing bell, and Jason Moser, a senior analyst at The Motley Fool, joined Cheddar News to give a preview of what to expect from the streaming giant's earnings. "I think Netflix, like many businesses out there the last couple of years, says it's pulled forward a lot of success just due to the pandemic, and that's not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But it does alter the picture, the growth picture maybe, going forward." Moser also noted that the streaming space for Netflix is especially competitive now as opposed to about a decade ago.

