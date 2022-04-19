ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS4OS_0fDb4O1z00

ELLINGTON — After a two-year COVID hiatus, Ellington is sponsoring an Earth Day celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center of town.

The event will include a “Shred-It” truck, “Earth Day Clean Up,” a used book sale, clothing/household goods collection, bottle and can drive, tree-planting ceremony, vendors, live entertainment, refreshments, games, educational activities and exhibits.

During the “Earth Day Clean Up,” residents are encouraged to collect roadside litter throughout town. Trash bags can be obtained at Town Hall, Public Works, Hall Memorial Library and senior center. Reusable bottles and cans should be brought in a separate bag, as the Cub Scouts will be holding a bottle and can drive at the same location.

A “Shred-It” truck will collect up to two boxes of paper per person for shredding from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Congregational Church parking lot.

Earthlight Technologies is providing a truck for the collection of used clothing, textiles and small household items. Household items would be limited to one box and two bags of clothing per household.

The Nellie McKnight Museum at 70 Main St. will host the grand opening of a new photo exhibit, “A Historical Survey of Early Ellington,” as well as a newly renovated farm exhibit along with the Vintage Wares Barn.

Nellie’s Mercantile will be open during the event with free hands-on activities for children.

A tree-planting ceremony will take place at noon in front of the newly renovated Hall Memorial front lawn.

The event is free and open to all.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
Salem News Online

Butterfly study

Camp Fire staff presented their environmental program “Nature’s Jewels” to Geri Zagorianos’s first grade class at Heartland Christian School. Students explored the delicate world of the butterfly, their life cycle and their importance to our world. Pictured from left are Caleb Blankenship, Graham Rhodes and Liam Evans. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330-385-0645. Camp Fire is a United Way Agency. (Submitted photo)
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Ellington, CT
Ellington, CT
Society
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
361
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy