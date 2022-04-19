Ellington to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday

ELLINGTON — After a two-year COVID hiatus, Ellington is sponsoring an Earth Day celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center of town.

The event will include a “Shred-It” truck, “Earth Day Clean Up,” a used book sale, clothing/household goods collection, bottle and can drive, tree-planting ceremony, vendors, live entertainment, refreshments, games, educational activities and exhibits.

During the “Earth Day Clean Up,” residents are encouraged to collect roadside litter throughout town. Trash bags can be obtained at Town Hall, Public Works, Hall Memorial Library and senior center. Reusable bottles and cans should be brought in a separate bag, as the Cub Scouts will be holding a bottle and can drive at the same location.

A “Shred-It” truck will collect up to two boxes of paper per person for shredding from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Congregational Church parking lot.

Earthlight Technologies is providing a truck for the collection of used clothing, textiles and small household items. Household items would be limited to one box and two bags of clothing per household.

The Nellie McKnight Museum at 70 Main St. will host the grand opening of a new photo exhibit, “A Historical Survey of Early Ellington,” as well as a newly renovated farm exhibit along with the Vintage Wares Barn.

Nellie’s Mercantile will be open during the event with free hands-on activities for children.

A tree-planting ceremony will take place at noon in front of the newly renovated Hall Memorial front lawn.

The event is free and open to all.