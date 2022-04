The High Court has ruled against home secretary Priti Patel’s policy of confiscating asylum seekers’ mobile phones by declaring it unlawful.The Home Office has had a secret blanket policy of seizing phones belonging to asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK via clandestine routes, such as in small boats. The phones’ data was then extracted.Three asylum seekers – known only as HM, KA, and MH – one of whom has been recognised as a potential victim of trafficking, filed a judicial review against the secretary of state at the High Court.All three had their phones seized between April...

IMMIGRATION ・ 26 DAYS AGO