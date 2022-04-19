Meet Bang & Olufsen’s Super-High-End AirPod Alternatives

While it's certainly far from confirmed, reports over on MacRumors (courtesy of Bloomberg's Apple insider Mark Gurman) indicate that Apple might be working on a device that's effectively a combination of an Apple TV unit and HomePod — complete with a camera. When asked about the future of the HomePod, Gurman replied, "I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home." This is something Gurman has been prophesying since last year, and could fill a vacuum left behind by the death of the full-sized HomePod back in March 2021. As always, time will tell which route Apple decides to go down. Apple rumors aside, we're delivering details on a Seiko dive watch for your desk, The Macallan whiskey that's bottling the essence of NYC and Kia's 2023 Niro EV. This is Today in Gear.
Comments / 0