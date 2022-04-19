ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced. South Africa has declaring a national state of disaster and allocated £51 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province....

AFP

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised country, has largely escaped the tropical cyclones that regularly hit its neighbours. Durban city is not alone in experiencing extreme weather conditions in South Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
US News and World Report

Dozens Still Missing as South Africa Floods Death Toll Rises to 443

ETHEKWINI, South Africa (Reuters) -Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Sunday after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 440 people. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

UMBUMBULU, South Africa, April 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing. A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)...
MILITARY
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Ethiopia's Tigray Region Says It Will Observe Humanitarian Ceasefire

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region "within reasonable time". The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying...
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests

Sri Lanka ordered troops to petrol stations Tuesday as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queueing up daily for scarce fuel. Three elderly people have dropped dead at fuel queues since Saturday, police said, adding that numerous petrol stations saw people camping overnight to wait for diesel and gasoline purchases.
ADVOCACY
BBC

KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

The South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still missing.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls

Climate change is one of the main factors contributing to recurring floods experienced in many parts of the world over the past years. In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities contributed approximately 1.1℃ of global warming between 1850 and 1900. Unless drastic measures are taken to curb emissions over the next 20 years, the global temperature is expected to warm by more than 1.5℃. This implies that if extreme measures are not taken, floods will continue to wreak havoc on many regions around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Part of Aid Convoy Arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray Region's Capital -WFP

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Twenty trucks carrying food aid entered territory controlled by Ethiopia's rebellious Tigrayan forces on Friday, the United Nations said, the first small but concrete demonstration that a unilateral truce the government declared last week has improved aid access. It is unclear how much more aid might follow or...
TWITTER
TravelNoire

Floods In South Africa, The Largest In Decades, Kill 400 People And Leave Thousands Homeless

South Africa is suffering from one of the largest floods in decades over the last few days when heavy rains severely hit nearly all the regions in the country. Hundreds of people were confirmed dead and thousands were left without shelter, water and power. The country’s authorities announced this Friday they are looking for survivors after the floods in South Africa killed nearly 400 people, according to the latest count. More than 40,000 people were affected by the disaster, officials say. At least 140 schools were affected by the floods, according to local officials. The rest reopened their doors this past Wednesday, but there were fewer students.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

South Africa's government Tuesday sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region. However, many in South African are wary of the government efforts, recalling the recent experience of emergency funds that were looted or misspent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

First COVID, now floods empty South Africa's eastern beach resorts

UMDLOTI, South Africa (Reuters) - After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping tourists away, South African resorts along the popular eastern Indian Ocean coastline were hoping for a bumper Easter weekend. But torrential rain last week triggered floods and mudslides, killing more than 440 people, knocking out power and...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Coronavirus travel rules were imposed without overall assessment – report

The National Audit Office urged the Government to learn lessons in case travel restrictions need to be reintroduced. England’s coronavirus restrictions on international travel were imposed by different Government departments with no overall assessment of their impact, according to a report. There was no system to measure the success...
WORLD
IFLScience

Watch A Mysterious “Flying Whirlpool” Whizz Through The Skies Over Hawai'i

The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
ASTRONOMY

