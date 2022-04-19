ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Valencia College announces new mascot

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziwDv_0fDb1t8D00
Valencia College Puma The school announced on Tuesday that after more than 11,000 votes, the mascot winner was the Valencia College Puma. (Valencia College)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College has a new mascot.

The school announced on Tuesday that after more than 11,000 votes, the mascot winner was the Valencia College Puma.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“Spread the news–there’s a new cat in town,” the school said in a tweet.

Voters could choose between the Valencia College Cardinals, the Valencia College Puma or the Valencia College Orange.

“When voting for your mascot, consider the one that best represents the Valencia College community and the qualities we’re known for: perseverance, strength, resilience and the ability to overcome challenges,” the college said on its website.

The college said it received more than 650 submissions for the new mascot.

The President Student Advisory Board (PSAB) Mascot Development Committee narrowed the selection down to the three final candidates.

Voting ended on March 29.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

PCC Announces Top Candidates for College Presidency

Portland Community College’s presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They were selected from a group of eight semi-finalists who had been winnowed down from more than 40 applicants from around the country.
PORTLAND, OR
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole State awarded $1.5 million to expand apprenticeship programs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole State College received $1.5 million to expand its apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to help grow Florida’s skilled workforce. The college said it is one of 11 Florida College System institutions in the state to get funding from the Florida Department of Education Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship (ERAP) Grant.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valencia College#Fla#Puma#Student Advisory Board#Psab#Valenciacollege#Cox Media Group
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA tennis region finals include Lake Mary at Winter Park; Lake Nona at Vero

Lake Nona’s boys and girls tennis teams remained unbeaten with 7-0 sweeps against Celebration at the USTA National Campus on Tuesday afternoon. The loaded Lions, with Harry Michalowski and Elietta Said playing the No. 1 slots, will travel to play Thursday’s Class 4A Region 5 finals against Vero Beach, which will be a stiff challenge. Lake Mary’s girls also maintained their perfect 2022 record ...
LAKE MARY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Boys weightlifting Orlando area bests before FHSAA state meets

The best totals from conference, district and region meets for Orlando area boys weightlifters going into this weekend’s FHSAA state meets. Total pounds for the Traditional division are a combination of bench press and clean-and-jerk lifts: Traditional competition 119-pound weight class 385 Sebastian Pineiro-Jirau, St. Cloud 380 Austin Hammons, East River 375 Sylvester Lattimore, Leesburg 375 ...
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

CENTRAL FLORIDA'S FINEST: 10(ish) UCF recruiting targets from Orlando area high schools

Gus Malzahn made it clear, from the moment he arrived at UCF, that he wanted to pursue the premium talent Orlando — and its surrounding areas — had to offer. "We're going to recruit Florida like nobody else. We're going to recruit like our hair's on fire," Malzahn said in his introductory press conference. "We're going to go after the best players in America, and we're not backing down to anybody."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area spring football game schedule

Spring games involving high school football teams in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties take place Thursday, May 12 through Friday, May 27. Below is the spring football game schedule as provided by Orlando area coaches. Spring football practices open across the state Monday. Thursday, May 12 Hagerty at Tohopekaliga, 7 Timber Creek at Lake Nona, 7 The First Academy ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cats
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater High’s Kathy Biddle ‘was one of those teachers everybody loved’

“Kathy Biddle has never run a mile relay,” the St. Petersburg Times reported in 1983. “Never won a 330 hurdle. Never flung a discus. Never dashed 100 yards. Never crashed a solitary organized track and field event. Yet she’s an exemplary model for area high school track and field coaches. Biddle’s the guiding force behind Clearwater High’s revived girls’ track program, a program that’s become as closely associated with her name as it is to the school itself.”
CLEARWATER, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy