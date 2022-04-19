Valencia College announces new mascot

Valencia College Puma The school announced on Tuesday that after more than 11,000 votes, the mascot winner was the Valencia College Puma. (Valencia College)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College has a new mascot.

The school announced on Tuesday that after more than 11,000 votes, the mascot winner was the Valencia College Puma.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“Spread the news–there’s a new cat in town,” the school said in a tweet.

Voters could choose between the Valencia College Cardinals, the Valencia College Puma or the Valencia College Orange.

“When voting for your mascot, consider the one that best represents the Valencia College community and the qualities we’re known for: perseverance, strength, resilience and the ability to overcome challenges,” the college said on its website.

The college said it received more than 650 submissions for the new mascot.

The President Student Advisory Board (PSAB) Mascot Development Committee narrowed the selection down to the three final candidates.

Voting ended on March 29.

©2022 Cox Media Group