The Duke Of Sussex says the Queen was “on great form” during their recent meeting but added he wanted to make sure that she was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.He and his wife Meghan visited the monarch and met with the Prince of Wales in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling on to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus games.It is the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.Speaking to NBC’s Today show about his meeting...

