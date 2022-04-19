Jimmie Allen Opens Up About Mental Health With A Sincere Message To Others

Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen opened up about mental health as he performed an acoustic rendition of a heartfelt song in a black-and-white video shared on Instagram. Allen shared that he hopes that “Untitled Song” will help others to remember that they’re not alone in their personal battles. The award-winning country artist wrote in his caption:

“‘Untitled Song’ wrote this song about how I feel a lot of the time. Mental illness is something i have struggled with my entire life. Everyday is a constant battle with myself. To everyone struggling remember you’re not alone and it’s ok to say you’re not ok. ♠️”

Listeners applauded the “amazing” and “beautiful” song in the comments, and credited Allen’s courage that it took to write and share it. Others opened up about how the song is relatable to them and offered prayers. Listen to Allen’s “Untitled Song” here :

Allen has previously shared personal music in hopes that it can help others find comfort, including one that serves as a tribute to his late father, James , who died in 2019 . Allen previously said that “Down Home” is “ probably one of the most special songs I’ve ever written . I wrote it about my father – kind of like, hopefully he’s in heaven and looking down on everything I’m doing and hope he’d be proud of me. …I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me.”