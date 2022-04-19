Dust Advisory issued for Gove, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southern West Virginia. Target Area: Logan; Mingo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mingo and southwestern Logan Counties through 500 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Board Tree, or 11 miles southeast of Williamson, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Man, Mallory, Red Jacket, Hinch, Buskirk, Gilbert Creek, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Matewan, Gilbert, Mount Gay, Chauncey, Hampden, Switzer, Pie, Bruno, Varney, Sarah Ann and Meador. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
