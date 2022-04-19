ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gove County, KS

Dust Advisory issued for Gove, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM MDT/1100...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Kansas Department of Transportation webcams are showing areas of blowing snow along sections of Interstate 70 in between Grainfield and Wakeeney. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
County
Sherman County, KS
City
Logan, KS
City
Wallace, KS
City
Oakley, KS
City
Gove City, KS
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Rexford, KS
City
Brewster, KS
County
Logan County, KS
County
Wallace County, KS
County
Gove County, KS
City
Winona, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southern West Virginia. Target Area: Logan; Mingo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mingo and southwestern Logan Counties through 500 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Board Tree, or 11 miles southeast of Williamson, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Man, Mallory, Red Jacket, Hinch, Buskirk, Gilbert Creek, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Matewan, Gilbert, Mount Gay, Chauncey, Hampden, Switzer, Pie, Bruno, Varney, Sarah Ann and Meador. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Dust Advisory#Gove Logan#Interstate 70#Colby Oakley
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTY At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chief Logan State, or near Logan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Logan, Mount Gay-Shamrock, West Logan, Mount Gay, Chauncey, Blair, Sharples and Switzer. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COOK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the current Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Cass, North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: North Cass; North Itasca; South Itasca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North Itasca, South Itasca and North Cass Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph and could lead to near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Butte County and the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, Western Crook County, Northern Campbell County and Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy