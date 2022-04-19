Dust Advisory issued for Gove, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Kansas Department of Transportation webcams are showing areas of blowing snow along sections of Interstate 70 in between Grainfield and Wakeeney. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 29 DAYS AGO