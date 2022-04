Ash Ketchum has been steadily making his way up the ranks of a worldwide tournament to become one of the best trainers in the Pokemon world, and the director behind Pokemon Journeys is teasing that he'll have an even more unbeatable future from this point on! The newest iteration of the anime has had one of the most varied adventures yet as Ash has eschewed the traditional gym challenge in favor of joining the World Coronation Series. Taking on all sorts of notable old and new opponents to eventually challenge the toughest champion in the franchise yet, the limits are higher for Ash than ever before.

