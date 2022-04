MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Homes and businesses in Monte Vista were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a large fire that damaged or destroyed several structures. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all homes north of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and North Henderson Road just after 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) Rio County tweeted an update to the evacuation order at 4:35 p.m. “If your house is east of Truman you are clear to enter your home.” The fire charred around 17 acres. Crews are working on hotspots. Shortly after 7 p.m., the San Luis Valley Emergency team said progression on the fire stopped, and...

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO