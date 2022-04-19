College students study through summer to save time, money

Graduates with top university grades tend to earn substantially more money – but the size of the “payoff” may also hinge on where and what you study, according to a report.Women with first-class degrees were earning around £2,200 more than females with upper second-class degrees on average five years after graduating, while men in the same situation earned around £4,100 more, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.The research, commissioned by the Department for Education, examined the financial benefit associated with different degree classifications.It found there has been a long-term trend towards higher degree classes awarded in all subjects and...

