Nashville, TN

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Nashville Record Pressing, LLC to Establish Operations in Davidson County

tn.gov
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Nashville Record Pressing, LLC officials announced today the company will establish operations in Nashville, which will include its headquarters, manufacturing, distribution and back-office functions. Nashville Record Pressing will invest $13.3 million...

www.tn.gov

NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee governor postpones execution of state’s oldest death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday postponed the execution of the state’s oldest death row inmate, citing an “oversight” in preparations. Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, was set to become the first inmate put to death in Tennessee since the pandemic, but Lee granted a temporary reprieve from the lethal injection the death row inmate was scheduled to receive Thursday, WSMV-TV reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Tennessee has postponed tonight’s scheduled execution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s push to resume executions after the pandemic hit a speed bump tonight. Convicted killer Oscar (Frank) Smith was scheduled to die Thursday night for the murders of his wife and her two teenage sons. But the execution was postponed at the last minute.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee passes budget which includes $500M for domed Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lawmakers on Thursday passed a budget that includes $500,000,000 for construction of a new domed stadium in Music City. This comes after weeks of debate surrounding the state's decision to fund a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. The state's $52.8 billion spending plan for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
CARTHAGE, TN
WJHL

Governor grants temporary reprieve to death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted temporary reprieve to a death row inmate who was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening. The governor’s office released this statement: “Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Fatal Accident on U.S. 41A South

Tonya Fletcher, 45 of Wartrace, who family reports was born and raised in Coffee County died because of injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41A South. Fletcher reportedly became trapped in her burning pickup truck in the accident earlier this week on the highway between Shelbyville and Tullahoma.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

Community Policy