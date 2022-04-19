ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Burke County high-speed chase with stolen motorcycle

By Jesse Ullmann
 1 day ago

BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who crashed a stolen motorcycle after a high-speed chase has been released from the hospital and arrested, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle that did not have plates on it last Thursday around 3 p.m. on Burkemont Road. 21-year-old Morganton resident Dakota Bradley refused to stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

During the chase, Bradley struck a car, ultimately wrecking his motorcycle and injuring himself, according to the sheriff’s report. He was transported to the hospital and released and then arrested.

It was also later revealed the motorcycle had been stolen.

Bradley faces multiple charges including eluding arrest and driving with a revoked license.

He was given a secured $10,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

