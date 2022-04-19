ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Central U. S. Waters...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

WA PORTLAND OREGON Zone Forecast

WAZ021-231115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after. midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Near...
PORTLAND, OR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning until 6:15PM…

S Strong storms have moved east and the warning has expired. ___________________________________________________________________. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. __________________________________________________________________
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
#Mariners#Gale Warning#National Weather Service#Seattle#Coastal Waters#Extreme Weather#Wa Marine Warnings#Central U S#Small Craft Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
SFGate

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Storm Expected Wednesday Strengthens, Hail Possible Thursday

While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning. An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay...
ENVIRONMENT

