ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

J. Kenji López-Alt wants you to be a wok star in the kitchen

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umy3t_0fDaxpZL00

Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt suspects there's something in your kitchen that you're not using near enough — the wok.

The Asian deep-bottomed pot is his versatile go-to cooking tool for everything from Korean-style pancakes to bacon and egg fried rice.

“Obviously people know them for stir fries,” he says. “But they’re also great for simmering, great for braising, great for steaming. I think they’re the best tool for both steaming and deep frying. You can make rice. There’s just a huge, huge amount of stuff you can do in this one pan.”

After spending much of the pandemic tinkering, López-Alt is offering his wisdom in “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” from W.W. Norton & Company, a book with handy tips, fascinating asides and some 200 dishes.

“I think there’s only one recipe that calls for even turning on the oven. Everything else is just 100% done in one pan on your stovetop,” he says.

"The Wok" gives advice on the best oils to use, how to boil eggs, and how to approach stews and curries. It knocks down some myths, like the one that says only day-old rice makes good fried rice. There’s even a section on making soups in a wok, including egg drop, wonton, and hot and sour.

Lopez-Alt advises home chefs to get what he has — a 14-inch, flat-bottomed, carbon-steel wok, and says if you pay more than $50, you're probably being overcharged. He bought his at a Target in the early 2000s.

That wok has adapted to each stage in his life. He bought it as a college student living with roommates, kept using it after moving in with his soon-to-be wife, and continues to cook with it now as a father. He says he pulls out the wok three or four times a week.

López-Alt is also the author of “The Food Lab: Better Homecooking Through Science,” a textbook-like cookbook with roots in scientific reason. The new book has similar rigorous testing, with fantastic detours into when to rinse rice, whether to use MSG, how to shop for shrimp and how different types of noodles behave.

“I find learning things is a lot easier when I learn the underlying principles behind them. And so I learned why I’m doing something as well as how,” he said.

López-Alt compares following recipes in a cookbook to asking directions on your phone from Siri — you get from point A to point B, but learn nothing about the neighborhoods or how they connect.

"I think knowing techniques and science is what sort of gives me the confidence to stray from recipes and know that I’m still not going to get lost and (will) end up with something edible and hopefully delicious,” he says.

His new book has the blessing of Grace Young, a fierce advocate of the wok, who has written the award-winning books “The Breath of a Wok” and “Stir Frying to the Sky’s Edge.” She welcomes wok-loving reinforcements, worried that the pot is at a crossroads, especially with the rise of nonstick, inauthentic versions.

“I’m really grateful to Kenji for writing this book because he can appeal to a much broader and younger audience than I can reach,” she says. “It means more woks get homes, more people are curious, and more people are appreciative of the fact that this pan is so special and so unique.”

The wok’s flared shape gives chefs a better angle to manipulate food than vertical walls on traditional pots, and it also reduces splatter. Its sides can be used to either protect food from the heat at the center or alternatively be a place that really heats up and provides a sizzle.

López-Alt had written in the kitchen-equipment chapter of “The Food Lab” that the wok was his go-to pan, but the final book never had recipes or advice because that section was edited out for space.

So when he started to tackle a second volume of “The Food Lab,” he started by revisiting the wok chapter and began expanding it. Then it took on a life of its own.

“I was like 200 pages in and I wasn’t done with stir-fries. So it felt like, ’Hey, this is something I’m passionate about and I’ve found useful in my life, so maybe I should write a whole book and then other people will also find it useful,” he says.

He dispels some false impressions of wok cooking: It's not true, he says, that you need jet flame, high-powered restaurant-style burners to cook properly with a wok.

“I go to Peter Luger’s in New York , right? And they have a steak that they cook under a 1,600-degree broiler. And it’s like a certain experience, right? I’m not expecting to be able to go home and cook the steak the exact same way,” he says.

“That’s just like a very particular restaurant style of cooking a steak. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t many other ways I can cook steak at home that are delicious.”

__

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Beef Ramen Stir Fry

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Beef Ramen Stir Fry is an easy one-skillet dinner that cooks 6 simple ingredients together on the stovetop and can be on the table in under 30 minutes. This Asian-inspired recipe takes tender beef and lots of broccoli tossed with Ramen noodles in a sweet teriyaki sauce. It tastes just like my favorite Chinese restaurant take-out, but only better!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Luger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Wok#Food Drink#Chef#Asian#Korean#W W Norton Company#Target
BGR.com

You’ll never want to cook again without this $60 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. You’re really missing out if you haven’t explored the retailer’s kitchen section and checked them out. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s on sale right now for $89 instead of $129, and it’s a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that’s only $32 right now for Prime members.
LIFESTYLE
thecountrycook.net

Beef Stroganoff Cups

These Beef Stroganoff Cups take a classic dish and make them into an easy, fun handheld form that is less mess and easy to hold and eat!. Ground Beef Stroganoff has been one of those recipes that we have been making for years. It is a great fast-fix dinner when we want some comfort food. So I decided I wanted to take a spin on a favorite and make these Beef Stroganoff Cups! Your favorite filling all stuffed into crescent roll dough then baked! It makes a great appetizer or dinner. They are fun, easy and super tasty and the whole family loves them! If you are looking to take a spin on a classic, then you absolutely must make this Beef Stroganoff Cup recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KATU.com

Salmon Salad with a Japanese Twist

The author of "Veggies & Fish", Bart Van Olphen made a fresh, delicious salad with a Japanese twist. Click here for more information about Bart and his book. Tataki is a classic Japanese style of preparing fish. It involves briefly searing the outside to give it a crispy coating and a pleasant bitterness. You can add extra flavor by first dipping the fish in sesame seeds and dried spices. Make sure to cool the fish immediately after frying so the inside remains raw. Use tuna instead of salmon, if you prefer.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Ham and Shell Pasta Salad

I love this pasta salad. Easy to make and so very flavorful. I like to add peas to this salad that makes it the perfect Spring salad. 1) Cook the pasta according to the package directions, drain, rinse and set aside. 2) In a large bowl add the peas, cubed...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

The Best Sushi Kits for Making Maki, Nigiri, and More

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sushi originated in Asia and is enjoyed worldwide in a variety of forms and flavors, but you don’t always need to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant to satisfy a craving. While perfecting sushi-making skills at home may take some practice, there are many kits available to help you craft tasty rolls in the comfort of your own kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Easy Cheesy Broccoli Rice Casserole

1 1/2 cups crushed buttery or chicken flavored crackers. Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Prepare rice according to package instructions. While rice is cooking, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onion to butter and cook until tender. In a large bowl,...
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

This CBD-Infused Grilled Cheese Takes Comfort Food to a New Level

Thanks to the longstanding tradition of cash-strapped hippies slinging $1 sandwiches on Shakedown Street in the parking lot outside of Grateful Dead, Phish and other jam-band concerts in order to keep themselves flush with just enough dough to keep traveling with the tour, grilled cheese and cannabis already have developed quite a rapport.
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

612K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy