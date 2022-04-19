ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Game on! Special Olympics New York Returns to Farmingdale this May

 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anh1c_0fDaxn3700

Game on! The Long Island region of Special Olympics New York returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It's time to get your game on as the Special Olympics New York, Long Island, returns in full force with its Spring Games on Saturday, May 21! The competition will take place in several locations in Farmingdale: Howitt Middle School, Farmingdale High School and Allen Park.

The games return to the area after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year's event especially exciting for athletes, fans and the whole community! The Special Olympics is the world's largest sporting event for children and adults with disabilities, and events take place across the country and around the world.

Participants will compete in track and field, swimming, powerlifting and tennis.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is for our Special Olympics athletes to have Spring Games back on the calendar,” Stacey Hengsterman, Special Olympics New York president and CEO, said. “Now, all we need are fans in the stands to cheer them on! Thank you to the entire Farmingdale School District community for making this signature competition and celebration of inclusion possible.”

Volunteers Needed for Special Olympics New York Spring Games in Long Island

Event organizers are expecting approximately 300 athletes and several hundred fans to attend. Since this is one of the largest events ever held at the schools, the Farmingdale school district is looking for volunteers to help out on game day. Volunteers are needed to escort athletes, help retrieve balls, organize heats and help with awards ceremonies.

“We need tremendous community support to help this fantastic event run smoothly,” Paul Defendini, Farmingdale superintendent, said.

Volunteer opportunities are open to individuals ages 14 and older. Kids younger than 14 can volunteer if accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone. Even children ages 7 and younger are encouraged to attend to be “fans in the stands,” school district officials said.

Being a community-wide event, the Farmingdale School District is encouraging local business owners and organizations to get involved by hosting tables in the Olympic Village, an area that will serve as a place for athletes to spend time between events to play games, do arts and crafts and have fun!

What You Need to Know About Attending The Special Olympics New York Spring Games in Long Island

Where are the opening ceremonies for The Special Olympics New York Spring Games in Long Island located?

Opening Ceremonies will be at Howitt Middle School, 70 Van Cott Ave. This is also where the Olympic Village will be located.

When are the Opening Ceremonies?

Opening Ceremonies are on Saturday, May 21 at 9:30am.

Where will the competitions be located?

  • Track and Field: Howitt Middle School, 70 Van Cott Ave.
  • Powerlifting and Swimming: Farmingdale High School, 150 Lincoln St.
  • Tennis: Allen Park, 45 Motor Ave.

What time are the competitions?

The event schedule hasn't been announced yet, so check back for more information!

How much are tickets to The Special Olympics New York Spring Games in Long Island?

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit farmingdaleschools.org or follow the school district on Facebook.

Main image courtesy Farmingdale School District.

#Special Olympics#Track And Field#Olympic Village#Howitt Middle School#Farmingdale High School
