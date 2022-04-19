Every Russian General Killed Fighting Ukraine War So Far—Full List

Over Easter weekend, another Russian general was reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces, the eighth since the beginning of the war on February 24.

Alexander Beglov, governor of St. Petersburg, confirmed the death of Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army on Saturday. Frolov was given a military funeral in St. Petersburg's Serafimovskoe Cemetery on Saturday.

"Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists," Beglov said in a statement, according to Russia's state news service TASS.

"He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear bomb explosions," he said. "So that they stop waiting for death and, leaving home, say goodbye as if it were the last time."

The latest Russian general to be killed represents another setback for Vladimir Putin 's army.

Here is a list of the other seven Russian generals killed in the Ukraine war, in chronological order:

General Magomed Tushaev

Tushaev, a leading Chechen special forces warlord, was killed on February 26 near Hostomel, Ukrainian authorities said.

He commanded the 141th Motorised National Guard Brigade, and had been accused of leading several homophobic purges in Chechnya.

Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of Russia's 7th Guards Airborne Division and deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army. He was the first reported high-ranking loss for Russia's military—said to be killed by sniper fire on February 28, according to Ukraine.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov

Gerasimov was killed outside Kharkiv on March 7, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said.

He was a one-star rank major general of the Russian Ground Forces, and was chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army at the time of his reported death.

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov

Kolesnikov, another one-star rank serviceman commanding the 29th Combined Arms Army, was killed in Ukrainian territory only four days after Gersimov's death, on March 11, Ukraine's military and media reported.

Major General Oleg Mityaev

Mityaev was the fifth Russian military general killed in Ukraine—or fourth in some counts omitting Chechen Tushaev.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko announced Mityaev's death on Telegram on March 16, sharing a photo of a person he said was the officer. He was killed close to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Gerashchenko said.

Mityaev, 46, was in command of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, which he had led since 2020. Before the Ukraine war, the division was deployed in the Rostov region, at the Ukrainian border.

He fought in the Syrian civil war and in 2016 was appointed commander of a Russian military base in Tajikistan.

Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev

Mordvichev reportedly died when Ukrainian forces hit an airfield in Chornobaivka , near Kherson airport, the general staff of Ukraine's army claimed in a social media post on March 19.

He was the commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army.

Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev

Rezantsev was killed in a strike near the southern city of Kherson on March 25, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. He was the commander of 49th Combined Arms Army.

Rezantsev was the second lieutenant general killed in the conflict.