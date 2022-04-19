UTA no longer requiring facemasks for riders on public transit

UTAH (ABC4) – After a federal ruling overturned the mask mandate applying to public travel on Monday, Utah public transit systems will be following suit.

On Tuesday, The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says masks and face coverings will no longer be required while riding any rails, buses, trains and more.

“In response to the federal court ruling, #UTA is no longer requiring masks to be worn on our system. We continue our enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures, and will keep providing masks on our buses and trains for riders who wish to use them.”

Since the ruling, several companies have also nixed masks mandates including popular rideshare company Uber, airlines such as Alaska Airlines and Delta Airlines along with public rail company Amtrak.

Initially, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had extended required face coverings for public transit until May 3, 2022. The extension was intially granted amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cannot enforce mask-wearing at this time, the agency still recommends “that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

Amid the ruling, the TSA announced it will not be enforcing mask-wearing throughout all airports and airplanes at this time.

