Internet Backs Woman Refusing to Let Ex's 'Affair Baby' Call Her Mom
"I know she's blameless, but I can't separate her from my ex husband's betrayal," the woman...www.newsweek.com
Some people could do what the ex asked, others just can't. I don't know how I would feel if I were in that situation but this woman obviously can't so the ex needs to leave it alone. Thank God she's honest about it.
Maybe I’m a bit more jaded but with minimal contact with e child I don’t think this is something that started naturally. I think her ex has been coaching this child to do this and guilt the lady into taking care of the affair child so he’s free part of the time.
I had a friend from high school who could have written this letter. She was a better person than all of us. She made a conscious choice to be a loving adult in the life of her ex-husband's affair baby, because like it or not that baby was a sibling if her four boys. About a year after the birth her ex-husband passed in an accident, three years later the mom of the baby died from cancer, and she became the babies foster mother and later her adoptive mother. Far better person than me, I mean the odds of my husband even surviving an affair are pretty low.
