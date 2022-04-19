ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Internet Backs Woman Refusing to Let Ex's 'Affair Baby' Call Her Mom

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"I know she's blameless, but I can't separate her from my ex husband's betrayal," the woman...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 101

crawdad
1d ago

Some people could do what the ex asked, others just can't. I don't know how I would feel if I were in that situation but this woman obviously can't so the ex needs to leave it alone. Thank God she's honest about it.

Reply(3)
46
Colleen Fahey Reich
1d ago

Maybe I’m a bit more jaded but with minimal contact with e child I don’t think this is something that started naturally. I think her ex has been coaching this child to do this and guilt the lady into taking care of the affair child so he’s free part of the time.

Reply(1)
63
Pamela M
1d ago

I had a friend from high school who could have written this letter. She was a better person than all of us. She made a conscious choice to be a loving adult in the life of her ex-husband's affair baby, because like it or not that baby was a sibling if her four boys. About a year after the birth her ex-husband passed in an accident, three years later the mom of the baby died from cancer, and she became the babies foster mother and later her adoptive mother. Far better person than me, I mean the odds of my husband even surviving an affair are pretty low.

Reply(4)
39
Related
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Internet#D C
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
887K+
Followers
89K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy