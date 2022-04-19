ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party submits defence against 'political' case

By Daren Butler
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's third-largest political party, the pro-Kurdish HDP, said on Tuesday the court case targeting it is the culmination of a political effort to break it up.

A top state prosecutor filed the case against the Democratic Peoples' Party (HDP) in March 2021, seeking a ban over its alleged links to Kurdish militants. The party denies such ties. read more

The court accepted the indictment in June following a years-long crackdown under President Tayyip Erdogan in which thousands of HDP members have been tried on mainly terrorism-related charges.

Aside from closing the party, the indictment also calls for 451 HDP members to be banned from politics for five years, which would cover the elections set for June of 2023.

Umit Dede, a HDP deputy chairman, said after submitting its main written defence to the constitutional court that the indictment was a "political document".

"This document is the last link in the attacks which have been launched against the HDP since 2015," he told reporters outside the courthouse. "It is being used as part of an operation to push the HDP out of democratic politics."

"They wanted to fabricate a legal cover to liquidate the HDP," he said, adding that the party was being targeted because of its previous electoral success.

The HDP won 11.7% of votes in the 2018 election and has 56 MPs in the 600 seat assembly. Opinion polls show falling support for Erdogan's ruling AK Party ahead of next year's parliamentary and presidential elections, with HDP support holding relatively steady.

Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties, including pro-Kurdish ones. Critics say its judiciary is subject to political influence, a claim denied by the AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies.

The HDP's law commission said the court would next set the dates for oral presentations to be made in the case, first by the prosecutor's office and then by the HDP.

The court will then deliberate and reach a decision, for which there is no deadline, it said.

The indictment says the HDP acts together with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, and aims to undermine state unity. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. It has fought an insurgency since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
Reuters

Zelenskiy: Ukraine could become EU candidate within weeks

April 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally submitted a completed questionnaire on European Union membership to an envoy on Monday and said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Political Parties#Political Party#Pro Kurdish#Hdp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
POLITICS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy