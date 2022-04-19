ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7ZrQ_0fDax6NF00
Police Shooting-Michigan Patrick Lyoya's mother Dorcas Lyoya sheds tears during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Cory Morse)

DETROIT — (AP) — An independent autopsy confirms that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer while facedown on the ground, lawyers for the Black man's family said Tuesday.

The finding by a former Detroit-area medical examiner matches what was seen last week on video released by the Grand Rapids police chief. The official autopsy report hasn’t been released to the public.

“There's no question what killed this young man. ... It was a powerful bullet,” said Dr. Werner Spitz, holding a skull at a news conference to show where the bullet entered the head.

Spitz said he believes the gun was pressed against Lyoya's head when the officer fired.

Lyoya was killed after a traffic stop in western Michigan on April 4. He and the white officer physically struggled on the ground before the 26-year-old refugee from Congo was shot.

Lyoya wasn’t armed. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off a police Taser.

"We can confirm that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of his head," attorney Ben Crump said. "That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing and what his family believes was an execution."

Crump, who has secured multimillion-dollar settlements for families of other Black men killed by police, said Lyoya could have lived until his early 80s — a "long and fruitful life."

Spitz said he performed the autopsy last weekend at a Grand Rapids funeral home. The 95-year-old forensic pathologist participated in the assassination investigations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases.

Lyoya's death has outraged his family as well as many people who have watched video of the confrontation with an officer.

The officer, whose name hasn't been released, is heard saying during a traffic stop that the license plate didn't match the car. Lyoya declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered, and a short foot chase ensued.

Crump said it appeared to be a “classic case” of racial profiling — “driving while Black.” He noted that the officer's patrol car video shows him backing out of a driveway in a residential neighborhood to follow the car for a few blocks. In Michigan, license plates aren't on the front of vehicles.

Attorney Ven Johnson said Lyoya was “resisting” the officer, not fighting him.

“You never see a fist, you never see a knife, no baseball bat, no gun, no nothin'," Johnson said. “This was not a deadly force scenario. ... Never gave a warning: 'Halt or I'm going to shoot you', or other words that we can all imagine.”

State police will give their findings to the Kent County prosecutor for consideration of any charges.

Lyoya's funeral is planned for Friday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network said it will help cover the cost. He will deliver a eulogy.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Autopsy: Black man shot by off-duty deputy had 4 wounds

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Black pedestrian fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff's deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street, according to an autopsy released Thursday. The autopsy released by North Carolina's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Action News Jax

Police: Young man killed in shooting at Palm Trace Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Westside apartment complex. According to JSO, around 9:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the Palm Trace Apartments located on 103rd Street, where a young man was found shot. The victim—who police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Spitz
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Ben Crump
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Racial Profiling#Assassination#Rev Al Sharpton#Driving While Black#Ap#The Black Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
beckershospitalreview.com

States ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate of all U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 12. To calculate age-adjusted suicide rates, Kaiser Family Foundation used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The national age-adjusted...
WYOMING STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy