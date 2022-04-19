ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bill Gatton, influential UK donor, dies at 89

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, a University of Kentucky graduate and successful businessman who later became his alma mater’s biggest donor, has died in Bristol, Tennessee, at the age of 89. Gatton was born and raised on a farm near Bremen in...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Member of Derby 147 field dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2021 Kentucky Derby horse trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has died after falling ill. Midnight Bourbon, a 4-year-old colt, died Sunday morning at Churchill Downs about three hours after a five-furlong workout. Asmussen said the horse suffered from acute gastrointestinal distress. “He got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KLFY News 10

Led by Karly Heath, Ragin’ Cajuns Quickly Overtake Hoosiers in Afternoon Tilt

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A five-RBI effort from Karly Heath was the leading catalyst for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball’s 11-2 (6 inn.) run-rule victory over Indiana on Wednesday, April 20 at Andy Mohr Field, completing the sweep of the Midwest segment of the team’s Spring Break trip. Heath (2-for-3, double, SF, HR, 5 RBI) started the scoring by launching […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, TN
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Bristol, TN
WISH-TV

Future Eastern Kentucky Colonel Tayshawn Comer

On this episode, Charlie connects with Cathedral High School's Tayshawn Comer to discuss the Irish's Class 4A IHSAA State Championship. Comer turned on the jets at the end of the season, leading Cathedral to its first Class 4A crown in program history. Deemed undersized by some division 1 programs, Comer pound for pound is the best point guard in the state of Indiana. That is great news for Eastern Kentucky and Colonels Head Coach A.W. Hamilton who was in on Comer's recruitment early, and landed the point guard inside their 2022 class heading to Richmond, Ky. Comer dishes on why EKU was the perfect fit, the future of Cathedral's other division one stars, and the moment with his mom from this season that the family will never forget. Thank you for listening and good luck to Tayshawn Comer!
RICHMOND, KY
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb set to depart for Sweden, U.K., Monaco

Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will lead an economic development trip to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco. The delegation will leave on April 24, and return on May 1. The point of the trip is to bolster strategic relationships and highlight Indiana’s leadership in industries...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy