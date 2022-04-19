Bill Gatton, influential UK donor, dies at 89

On this episode, Charlie connects with Cathedral High School's Tayshawn Comer to discuss the Irish's Class 4A IHSAA State Championship. Comer turned on the jets at the end of the season, leading Cathedral to its first Class 4A crown in program history. Deemed undersized by some division 1 programs, Comer pound for pound is the best point guard in the state of Indiana. That is great news for Eastern Kentucky and Colonels Head Coach A.W. Hamilton who was in on Comer's recruitment early, and landed the point guard inside their 2022 class heading to Richmond, Ky. Comer dishes on why EKU was the perfect fit, the future of Cathedral's other division one stars, and the moment with his mom from this season that the family will never forget. Thank you for listening and good luck to Tayshawn Comer!

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO