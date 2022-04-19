ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Rap Rewind Tour featuring Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, Yung Joc coming to Devon

WAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Rap Rewind Tour featuring the Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, and Yung Joc...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

‘I Love the 90s Tour’ featuring Vanilla Ice coming to SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ‘I Love the 90s Tour’ is returning to Sioux Falls this summer. Ballpark Music and the Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, Tone Loc, Young MC and DJ Kool will be coming to The Birdcage on August 5.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Decatur, IL
Stamford Advocate

Mary J. Blige Taps H.E.R. for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix

Mary J. Blige has released a remix of her single “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R. The inspirational song, off Blige’s recent album of the same name, is a TikTok sensation soundtracking posts that promote self-love, self-empowerment and self-care. More from Rolling Stone. Kid Cudi Enters the 'Sonic...
MUSIC
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
107 JAMZ

Too Short Discusses Why Pimp C Didn’t Want To Do “Big Pimpin” With Jay-Z

One thing about the Hip Hop community is that we have seen our shares of ups and downs. We have lost so many music legends over the years and the music genre was not set out to be like that at all. Here in Louisiana, we have some of the biggest artists on the 3rd Coast including Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, and Underground Kingz. (UGK'Z). While many of us have been fans of UGK alas Bun-B and Pimp C, they didn't really hit nationally until they jumped on "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z. What many may not know is the song almost didn't happen because Pimp C didn't want to do the song originally. Check out this exclusive interview with Shannon Sharp talking with Pimp C's former label mate Too Short.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wall
Person
Yung Joc
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Tammy Rivera Responds After Fan Tells Her to Get Back Together with Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have separated. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka first opened up about their romance on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” While it was clear that the rapper cared for Tammy very much, their issues were hard to ignore. For Tammy, she struggled to move past Waka’s infidelities. Being cheated on was very painful for Tammy. In fact, it made it hard for her to trust Waka. So their relationship became contentious at times. Tammy made the decision to end the relationship. However, they eventually decided to give it another go. After they left LHHATL, they moved on to “Growing Up Hip Hop.” But they really opened up about the state of their marriage on “What the Flocka.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#Rap Rewind Tour
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle & Joseline Hernandez + Irritated with Questions About Ty Young

Mimi Faust can hold a grudge. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust had a lot of drama on the show. Fans came to know her thanks to her messy love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez. For Mimi, it was hurtful that she had to learn the extent of Stevie’s relationship with Joseline from watching the show. While Mimi can be cordial with Stevie, she’s still not on good terms with Joseline. Both women have taken plenty of verbal jabs at each other over the years. They have also had physical altercations as well. However, Mimi’s feud with Joseline isn’t the only one she had on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy