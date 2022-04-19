ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York subway still requiring masks, DC Metro makes them optional

By Lexi Lonas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4qEx_0fDavTqX00

NEW YORK ( HILL ) — New York City’s subway system is still requiring masks for passengers in the wake of a federal judge’s decision to halt the federal mandate on public transportation, while the Metro in Washington, D.C., made them optional. The judge said in ruling against the mandate that the CDC went past its authority, did not follow the rulemaking process, and did not provide a good enough reason for continuing the mandate.

Uber says riders, drivers no longer have to wear masks

“The mask requirement on public transit in NY remains in effect for now pursuant to a March 2, 2022 determination by the New York State Department of Health,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokesman Tim Mitton said in a statement Tuesday.

D.C.’s Metro, following decisions from other airlines and passenger rail systems, decided to end the mask requirement after the court decision, however. “Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said . “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

Do you need to wear a mask on a plane? Here’s what we know

Biden administration officials continued to encourage passengers to wear masks if they choose. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the judge’s decision was “disappointing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is “reviewing it as we speak. They’re doing it as we speak,” Psaki said . “So we would say to anyone sitting out there: We’d recommend you wear masks on the airplane. And then as soon as we can provide an update from here hopefully soon.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

MTA: Masks to still be required on LIRR trains

A federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, but the ruling allows airlines and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements. The federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
MyArkLaMiss

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor […]
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Will subways, LIRR be mask-free soon?

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The head of the MTA told Long Islanders yesterday the agency will not require riders to cover their faces once the TSA drops its mask mandate for indoor transportation facilities. “I’m hoping that the mask mandate will come off, not because I have any status as an epidemiologist, but because mask […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Metro#Subway#Public Transit#Hill#Cdc#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

4/18/2022: Oh, Mother Nature…. WHY????

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. Winter Storm WARNINGS posted for many areas west of I-87…. Wind ADVISORY posted for the Taconics, Berkshires, and Bennington County for gusts to 50 mph…. Heaviest of snow will accumulate in the Catskills & the...
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy