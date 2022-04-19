ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Theresa May questions legality and ethics of plan to send migrants to Rwanda

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsPFe_0fDavSxo00

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May has questioned the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mrs May, often seen as a hardliner on immigration, warned on Tuesday that the policy to send some migrants who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to East Africa could lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children.

Coming under a barrage of criticism in the Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the policy is legal, as she continued her defence of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IriA4_0fDavSxo00
Priti Patel came under a barrage of criticism in the Commons (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Patel described some criticism of her policy as “xenophobic” and “deeply, deeply egregious”, as she defended Rwanda’s track record amid questions over its human rights record.

Mrs May, a former home secretary seen as the architect of the “hostile environment” that played a role in the Windrush scandal, said she did not support the Rwanda plans “on the grounds of legality, practicality and efficacy”.

She also demanded evidence that “this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children”.

Ms Patel insisted the policy is legal and was needed to tackle smuggling gangs who “effectively exploit various loopholes in our existing laws”.

Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell raised “grave concerns” that the policy “simply will not work” and questioned Ms Patel on the price of the scheme.

She refused to directly answer MPs’ questions on whether there was a cap on the cost per migrant forcibly deported, on top of the £120 million economic deal with Rwanda.

Senior Tory Dame Andrea Leadsom criticised as “absolutely abhorrent and inexplicable” criticism from people including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who has said the policy is “the opposite of the nature of God”.

The former cabinet minister claimed they had “completely forgotten the images of children lying drowned on our beaches”.

Boris Johnson was understood to have continued the criticism in a closed-doors meeting with Tory MPs, accusing Mr Welby of having “misconstrued” the policy.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said he accused the senior clergyman of being “less vociferous” in his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin than he was in his attack on the policy.

In the Commons, the shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the Government policy is “unworkable, unethical and extortionate in the cost for the British taxpayer”.

Mr Johnson went on to thank Rwandan President Paul Kagame for working with the UK on the policy in a call on Tuesday evening.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to work closely with Rwanda to tackle this pressing issue and break the business model of people smuggling gangs, whilst supporting refugees through safe and legal routes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Theresa May
Person
Paul Kagame
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Theresa May leads barrage of criticism for Rwanda asylum deal

Theresa May has led a barrage of criticism of her own government’s deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, questioning the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the policy.The former prime minister and home secretary – architect of the “hostile environment” that played a role in the Windrush scandal – told her successor Priti Patel in the Commons that she could not support the policy and demanded evidence that “this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children”.Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary, also raised “grave concerns” that the policy “simply will not work”...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#People Smuggling#Uk#Home
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Rwanda plan for refugees is shocking, but we don’t need to bring God into it

Boris Johnson’s government’s proposal to deport asylum seekers of whatever origin who arrive on unauthorised routes, such as by crossing the Channel, to Rwanda in east Africa is beyond callous. It is understandable that the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, should want to add his voice to the protests. But invoking God’s judgment in the matter leaves him vulnerable to a second question. If the Almighty did offer him such an opinion, what did He suggest be done instead?
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy